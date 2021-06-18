Lost in Random, the new title developed by Zoink! for the EA Originals label, it shows with the trailer of the history, able to catapult us into the fascinating atmospheres of this gothic-inspired adventure.

Presented during EA Play Live 2020, Lost in Random is one of the new “indie” projects of Electronic Arts and will be available later this summer on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

This summer dive into an unforgettable adventure with Even and Dicey. Can you break Alea’s curse? Ruled by a wicked queen, the reign of Alea it is divided into six dark territories where life flows according to the will of a cursed dice.

Inspired by gothic fairy tales and created by the award-winning Swedish development studio Zoink, the game tells the story of Even, a little girl of humble origins who will try at all costs to save her sister Odd from the clutches of the queen.

Together with his friend Dicey, an ancient dice, our heroine will have to learn to face the chaos of the kingdom as she advances through epic battles, encounters with bizarre characters and mysterious game arenas where everything changes with each roll of the dice.