Electronic Arts is Zoink welcome us to the world of Alea with a brand new story trailer for their next gothic-fairytale action-adventure title, Lost in Random.

The new trailer visible below takes us through the twisted and dystopian universe of the title.

Set in a macabre, beautiful and eye-catching world, Lost in Random introduces Even, a penniless and unfortunate girl on a dark quest to save her beloved sister, Odd.

Accompanied by Dicey, a strange little living nut, she must embrace chaos as she fights for success in the Kingdom of Alea, ruled by an evil queen. Lost in Random, an ancient story with a modern message – about Even and Dicey’s fantastic journey – is written by Ryan North, author of Adventure Time (which won the Eisner Award) and Marvel Comics’ The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl.

Lost in Random is scheduled to launch this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch PC on Origin and Steam and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.