When a developer chooses to call himself Happy Juice Games, you can’t expect eerie, creepy, or even scary games from him. It is clear that in his DNA flow joy, colors and playful experiences capable of giving birth to a smile spontaneously.

Lost in Play that’s exactly how it is, if you have already taken a look at the launch trailer published on this page, perhaps you have confused it with some animated series from Cartoon Network or the Disney channel, as the graphic style chosen is so captivating. A palette of colors that explodes on the screen from the first shot and a cast of characters that would look good in a Lewis Carroll or Dr. Seuss novel.

But Lost in Play isn’t just beautiful to watch. It is a graphic adventure that attempts to take a few steps in slightly different directions, offering gameplay that also involves a series of short mini-games that are immediate, fun and perfectly in line with the carefree spirit of the production.



In order to go on an adventure you will first have to convince the stepbrother to give up his pseudo-Game Boy. It won’t be easy since even the cat doesn’t cooperate.

Lost in Play Developer: Happy Juice Games

Publisher: Joystick Ventures

Availability: August 10 – PC, Switch

Version tested: Switch

The protagonists of the game are two little boys, brother and sister, with very different characters but with a fervent imagination. Toto and Gal will travel between reality and dream inventing new stories that will transport them to wonderful and vaguely dangerous worlds, in which they will have to work together to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles.

Non-sense reigns supreme in this game so don’t expect linear storytelling or frighteningly logical puzzles. Everything you will need to move forward is present in one of the screens that will scroll before your eyes, from time to time populated by strange hyperactive frogs, giant bears, goblins and one-legged giants.

The manipulation of the objects that you will add gradually to your inventory is, as always, the keystone to solving the puzzles, but on some occasions you will have to try to think exactly as a child would do but rarely the game will force you to resort to the hints clearly available in the part high of the screen.



All the characters express themselves through meaningless sounds, but what you need to know is clearly expressed in comics and onomatopoeias.

The first half of the game goes off quite smoothly and without particular difficulties, but especially in its final part things get a little more complex and the amount of elements with which you have to do increases a lot. This means that the environments will have to be explored much more deeply and that the objects in the inventory (easily accessible via a single button) will be many more and much more varied.

You never get to an excessive level of difficulty and even less experienced players will be able to proceed with a little more patience and a simple “test and retry”. For the duration of the game you will not hear any voice, everything will be expressed through gestures, noises and symbols that are very easy to understand.

Slightly different speech for the mini-games in which you will be called to participate by some NPCs you will meet along the way. These seem to be taken from the unmissable “51 Worldwide Games” collection that we highly recommend you to retrieve on Nintendo Switch and will involve not only your logical reasoning skills but also visual skills, intuition and dexterity. They range from checkers to poker, to the manipulation of gears to lead to a particular treasure hunt. Some are so funny that we regret meeting so few.



Most of the mini-games are not difficult, but you will find some a little more difficult than average. In case of difficulty you can still ask for a suggestion.

The blend of humor and gameplay works great and is capable of entertaining a very large audience, regardless of age, tastes and gaming experience. It is clear from the outset that this is a game designed specifically for families and although some of the puzzles proposed are perhaps a little beyond the reach of younger players, its structure seems to have been made to bring together in front of a screen a dad, a mother and her offspring who can have fun even simply by watching what happens … just like in a very tasty interactive cartoon. Only flaw? It lasts perhaps a little too short since it is possible to reach the end of the adventures of Toto and Gal in less than five hours.

Despite this, Lost in Play comes with flying colors in that category of fresh and fun Indie titles that playing in such a sultry and demanding time is highly recommended. Soon the season will begin to grind releases and products like this little gem would risk getting lost in the oblivion of the titles with A multiple. Do not make the mistake of snubbing it and if possible play it on Nintendo Switch under the umbrella or in a beautiful mountain cabin … you will not regret it.

7

/ 10