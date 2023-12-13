Lost | Human remains were found in the vicinity of the cottage – the KRP suspects homicide in the case of the disappearance

The police are asking for information about a seventy-year-old man from Imatra, whose disappearance and death are now being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Central Criminal Police (krp) says that it launched a preliminary investigation last fall against Imatra Keijo Hämäläinen about disappearance and death. The case is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

About 70-year-old Hämäläinen, who lives in Imatra, was reported missing in January of this year. The last observation of Hämäläinen before the disappearance was made in the fall of 2022.

Hämäläinen had a summer cottage on the shore of Lake Pyhäjärvi in ​​Kesälahti, Kite. According to the police, human remains were found in the terrain near the cottage this fall, which have been linked to Hämäläinen.

Director of investigations Simo Hämäläinen says that the remains were found by a bystander while the local police were still investigating the case as a normal search for a missing person. Later, after the remains were found, a homicide investigation was launched into the case.

Last week, the district court of North Karelia imprisoned a 70-year-old man on probable cause for Hämäläinen's murder, KRP says in a press release.

According to the head of the investigation, the police's current understanding is that the victim and the suspect knew each other in some way, but the matter and the background between the men are still being investigated.

Preliminary investigation based on this, Hämäläinen moved during the autumn of 2022 in the company of another man. According to the police's understanding, this man could possibly have been a suspect in custody, but there is no certainty about the identity of the man who moved with Hämäläinen.

According to the police, Hämäläinen moved at least in his metallic gray Volkswagen Golf car. The car has a new owner today.

The police are now asking for observations about, among other things, the car's movements from September to October 2022. The police emphasize that the current owner of the car is not connected to Hämäläinen's disappearance.

The police are also asking for other tips or observations that may be related to the case.

Observations are especially hoped for from last year's September–October in the Kesälahti and Imatra areas.

Observations and tips can be reported by phone at 040 324 5627 or by email at [email protected].

On 12/13/23 at 1:31 p.m., the section about the discovery of the remains was clarified and a mention was added that the remains were found by an outsider.