Lost Highway actor Robert Blake dies at 89 after being charged with murder

American film actor Robert Blake has died at the age of 89. About it informs Associated Press, citing a statement by his niece Noreen Austin.

It is noted that the cause of death of the artist was heart disease. Blake passed away on Thursday, March 9 surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles.

Robert Blake was born on September 18, 1933 in Nutley, New Jersey. He gained fame after starring in the drama “In Cold Blood” based on the novel by Truman Capote. Blake also starred in the television series Barrett, for which he received an Emmy Award. The last work of the actor was the role of the Mysterious Man in the thriller directed by David Lynch “Highway to Nowhere” in 1997.

Blake’s creative career was destroyed by a lawsuit. In 2001, he was charged with the murder of his wife, Lee Bakley. Four years later, the artist was acquitted by a jury, but he was found guilty of Bakley’s death in a civil lawsuit and ordered to pay $ 30 million to her children. In 2006, Robert Blake declared himself bankrupt and never acted in films again.