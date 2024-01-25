Lost | Helsinki police are looking for a boy who has been missing for weeks

The Helsinki police are looking for a boy who has not been reached since November. The police are asking for observations about the boy.

Helsinki the police request observations of the 14-year-old Dominik from Zaitsevwhich has not been contacted since November.

Zaitsevi disappeared from Malminkartano, and he was last contacted on November 21. The boy is estimated to be moving in the East Helsinki area.

No crime is suspected in the incident

All information on the possible whereabouts of the missing person can be sent to the address [email protected] or to the number 0295 476 148.