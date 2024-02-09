Artisan Studios (Super Neptunia RPG, Astria Ascending) has announced Lost Hellden, a new Japanese action role-playing game with a truly particular setting: we are in the world of Hera, where all citizens are forced to bind themselves to one of the seven sins capital from birth. The bond requires you to resist every temptation, under penalty of being transformed into monsters.

There history told by the game follows the events of two twin brothers: Cyphel and Leht, victims of an unfortunate bonding ceremony that forces them to face enormous dangers.