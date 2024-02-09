Artisan Studios (Super Neptunia RPG, Astria Ascending) has announced Lost Hellden, a new Japanese action role-playing game with a truly particular setting: we are in the world of Hera, where all citizens are forced to bind themselves to one of the seven sins capital from birth. The bond requires you to resist every temptation, under penalty of being transformed into monsters.
There history told by the game follows the events of two twin brothers: Cyphel and Leht, victims of an unfortunate bonding ceremony that forces them to face enormous dangers.
More information
Lost Hellden is scheduled for 2025, on a date yet to be determined. It will be released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation console and Xbox console. It was developed in collaboration with Takeshi Oga (illustrator of the Siren series, Gravity Rush 1 & 2) and composer Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre, Unicorn Overlord). Let's see the announcement trailer:
The graphic style is characterized by hand-drawn drawings, while the combat system is a mixed model that combines action and strategy. In short, a title that JRPG fans should really keep an eye on. Other features include the eight fully customizable playable characters, which should further enrich the story.
