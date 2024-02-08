Artisan Studio he announced Lost Hellden, a new Action RPG born from the collaboration with two very important Japanese artists. In fact, within the development team there are none other than Hitoshi Sakimotocomposer known for his works in sagas such as FINAL FANTASY and TACTICS OGRE, and illustrator Takeshi Ogawho has previously worked on franchises like SIREN and GRAVITY RUSH.

Artisan Studios Unveils New Action JRPG: Lost Hellden The new teaser trailer offers a first look at the stylized and hand-drawn action JRPG, Lost Hellden, coming to PC and consoles in 2025. QUEBEC CITY, CANADA – 8 Feb. 2024 – Artisan Studios today revealed the development of its latest IP Lost Hellden an Action JRPG that is in development with Takeshi Oga (famous illustrator of the Siren Series, Gravity Rush 1 & 2) and renowned composer and audio director Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre, Unicorn Overlord to name a few). In addition to the announcement, Artisan Studios released the first trailer for Lost Hellden introducing the world of Era and the adventure that awaits players when it launches in 2025 on consoles (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series PC. Lost Hellden, as anticipated, takes players to the world of Era, where, by tradition, all citizens are forced to be bound at birth with one of the Seven Deadly Sins. Citizens must live their lives resisting temptation or succumb and end up as monsters with a fate worse than death. The story follows twins Cyphel and Leht, whose ill-fated bonding ceremony leads them on a dangerous journey of self-discovery. With a fusion of beautifully hand-drawn 2D and 3D animation, a highly strategic action combat system, deep storytelling and characters, and advanced customization, Lost Hellden is sure to excite fans of the genre. Reveal trailer for Lost Hellden here: https://youtu.be/TfnounYv-dE. The studio also plans to release a demo for players to try later this year. Interested parties can register on the official Lost Hellden website: https://www.losthellden.com For more information, you can visit the Artisan Studios website https://www. artisangamestudios.com,

Artisan Studios was founded in 2016 in Paris, France by a small team. The team relocated to Quebec City, Canada, in August 2016 with support from the City of Quebec and the federal government of Canada. Artisan has grown and has now opened studios in Quebec City (Canada), Montpellier (France), London (UK) and Riyadh (KSA). Artisan specializes in creating JRPG games and its mission is to create the highest quality 2D game studio in the world and become the leading Western studio developing original IP in Japan. Artisan is known for developing Super Neptunia RPG (2018) and Astria Ascending (2021) on PC and consoles. Artisan works primarily in collaboration with Japanese developers and publishers to release titles for the Japanese market and subsequently bring the IPs to the West. Artisan's multicultural team works fluently in Japanese, French and English (and soon Arabic). More information about Artisan Studios can be found at: https://www.artisangamestudios.com/

