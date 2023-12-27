The Nintendo 3DS and Wii U They will stop receiving full support in April 2024, the month in which the Big N's online services will come to an end. However, some users have reported that this could already begin, since those who tried to connect during these last few days simply could not. Fortunately, This has already been solved.

According to Pretendo Network, a couple of days ago an account synchronization problem was reported, due to outdated TLS security protocol. Likewise, Amazon Web Services (AWS) stopped supporting the previous version of the protocol in December 2023, requiring version 1.2 onwards.

To solve this problem, Nintendo chose to use its own TLS proxy to find a solution. This measure eliminated external interference from AWS on its services, allowing effective synchronization of accounts and proper functioning of online services on the affected consoles. After a couple of hours in maintenance, it has been reported that today, December 27, Online features on the 3DS and Wii U have returned to normal.

However, They better act fast if they plan to continue using the online services of these two consoles, since, as we already mentioned, next April 2024 these servers will come to an end, and with them, Nintendo's full support. On related topics, a new Wii U was sold this year. Likewise, a physical 3DS game returns.

Editor's Note:

The 3DS and Wii U are great consoles with good games. It's sad that your support is coming to an end, but it's the natural course of things. However, there is still an extensive library of games that many can enjoy. While items like DLC and updates of different types are no longer available, there is a lot of value.

Via: I intend Network