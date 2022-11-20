Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal is a celebrated journalist with honorable prizes such as the Prul-itzer and the Nope-belprijs. We are therefore honored every time he delivers a newsworthy article that you will not read anywhere else. As always: the facts have been checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

‘It was the perfect mix of sustainable batteries, hydrogen and a new synthetic fuel formula,’ remembers leading engineer W. ten Schapper. ‘With the result of our extensive research, we could have solved the global climate crisis within five years.’ But alas, the document with the results ended up in the crevice between the seat and the center console and is now lost forever.

“We wanted to call in another rescue team, but everyone knows that if you drop something between the seats of a car, you can basically just write it off. Sending an entire team into the unknown would simply be too risky’, regrets Ten Schapper. ‘Hopefully, as a society, we will one day be able to develop far enough to discover the dark depths between the seat and the center console.’ Scientists previously calculated that there is a 69 percent chance that the Lost City of Atlantis is between the seats of a Nissan Almera Tino.

In any case, the research team must go back to the drawing board. There was no backup for the solution to the climate crisis, so for now we are still in misery.

