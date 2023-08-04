After a month-long period of radar silence, PID Games and developer Ocean Drive Studios have announced the release date of Lost Eidolons For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The turn-based strategy RPG with medieval fantasy settings will arrive on the two consoles on August 24, 2023.
In our shores the game will arrive only in digital format, whereas a physical edition for PS5 will be made available only in Japan. Below you can see a new official trailer released in conjunction with the announcement.
What is Lost Eidolons?
Released on Steam on October 13, 2022, Lost Eidolons is a Strategic RPG in a medieval fantasy world. The game features a deep narrative, starring the mercenary Eden and his gangs as they rise to power during a civil war against a tyrannical empire.
Lost Eidolons is characterized by narrative phases interspersed with the preparation of the troops to be deployed on the field and the actual fights, which take place in a strategic turn-based manner on a checkerboard map. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Lost Eidolons, based on the PC version of the game.
