After a month-long period of radar silence, PID Games and developer Ocean Drive Studios have announced the release date of Lost Eidolons For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The turn-based strategy RPG with medieval fantasy settings will arrive on the two consoles on August 24, 2023.

In our shores the game will arrive only in digital format, whereas a physical edition for PS5 will be made available only in Japan. Below you can see a new official trailer released in conjunction with the announcement.