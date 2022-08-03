The family has never stopped looking for him in all this time

This is the story of a lost cat returning home after 9 years from the moment it disappeared into thin air. The family has never lost hope of being able to hug and cuddle him again sooner or later. And the patience paid off. The question that everyone is asking now is only one: where it has been all this time?

Photo source from Facebook of Winnipeg Lost Cat Assistance

Michelle Bombay lives in northern Winnipeg, Canada. In November 2013 Eva, her beloved cat of hers, suddenly disappeared from home.

We kept calling her when she disappeared and walked around the neighborhood and nothing.

These are the words of Michelle to Global News Canada: during the interview she said that she has never lost hope of being able to embrace her again. But with each year that she passed, they became weaker, so much so that she wondered if it would ever be possible to meet her again.

After nearly a decade, however, something happened that left Michelle speechless. Winnipeg Human Society volunteers recently welcomed a cat. Audrey Barnabe, the manager of the center, found an identifying tattoo behind the cat’s ear, which allowed her to trace the owner in a short time.

Eva after 9 years returned to Michelle, also managing to find an old post about the missing cat, which had never been deleted from Facebook. Michelle couldn’t believe her ears:

I was so surprised… I was just, like, really shocked.

Photo source from Facebook of Winnipeg Lost Cat Assistance

Eva had changed over the years: she had in fact put on a few pounds!

We were shocked at how much weight she gained, because she was small when she disappeared.

Photo source from Facebook of Winnipeg Lost Cat Assistance

Everyone is shocked by this find: