D.he Cologne District Court has declared the missing former Tengelmann boss Karl-Erivan Haub dead. The court announced on Friday that April 7, 2018 had been established as the time of death. On that day, the then 58-year-old billionaire set off on a ski mountaineering tour on the Little Matterhorn in Switzerland, from which he never returned. A complaint can still be filed against the decision, it is not legally binding.

At the beginning of the year, Katrin Haub, the wife of the missing person, joined the application for a declaration of death, which Christian Haub, who has been the sole managing director of the Tengelmann group of companies since the disappearance of his brother, had made in his own name and for the group last year.

Only a few weeks ago a long dispute over power in the family business came to an end. Katrin Haub and her children are selling their shares in Tengelmann for a billion sum to Christian Haub, who thus holds almost 70 percent of the retail group, which includes the DIY chain Obi, the clothing discounter Kik and numerous real estate and company holdings. Also because the bereaved relatives of Karl-Erivan Haub incurred an inheritance tax in the mid three-digit million range in the event of a declaration of death, a month-long power struggle had broken out over the shares in the company.

In the dispute about the future of the group of companies and what role Karl-Erivan’s widow and children played in it, rumors were spread over and over again: The former head of the company is said not to have had an accident at all, but to have withdrawn, even from a Russian lover for whom he was had staged his death, was in the meantime the talk. There was also speculation about family surveillance and misappropriation of family allowances. More and more details came to the public while Katrin and Christian Haub argued through their lawyers about what a reasonable valuation of the company’s shares would be.

Most recently, however, the family lines reached an agreement through their lawyers, Mark Binz and Peter Gauweiler, and signed a sales memorandum. . “We conducted very tough negotiations, which were ultimately based on fairness and increased mutual understanding,” announced Binz and Gauweiler a few weeks ago. The agreed share purchase is to be notarized and completed in May. With around 90,000 employees, Tengelmann recently achieved sales of around 8 billion euros.