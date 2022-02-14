After years in Asia, the Smilegate game has been successfully released three days ago in numerous territories.

This past Friday we attended the Western premiere of Lost Ark, an MMORPG developed by Smilegate and sponsored by AmazonGames after several years available in Asia. The title has had a very powerful premiere on PC but, as is often the case with this type of proposal, numerous problems have arisen related to waiting and long queues to enter to play.

In order to solve this problem, those responsible have announced through a publication in the official forums that will add new servers in Europe. Specifically, it is a new European region different from the existing ones, and its arrival date is still unknown, although they assure that they will continue to inform us about it.

No cross-region play availability“Keep in mind that this will be a different new region and separated from Central Europe“This also means that regionally available features, such as Central European Royal Crystals and Silver balance, will not be available in the new European region. The new region is probably ideal for players who have not yet created a character or that they haven’t fully decided yet which server they want to settle on.”

As a thank you for the patience of the players in the face of the endless queues, and taking advantage of the celebration of the launch of new servers, it has been announced that all users will receive a gift which includes the following non-tradeable items:

Vehicle Selection Chest (one mount to choose between Terpeion and Shadow Terpeion)



Midsummer Night’s Dream Instrument Skin Selection Chest



Healing Combat Item Chest x10



Offensive Combat Item Chest x10



Legendary Affinity Pick Chest x3



Weekly Trade Potion Pack x3



Phoenix Feather x20



The creation of new servers worldwide is something that was already discussed a few days ago when we learned that the creation of characters was limited. This measure had the same purpose: reduce server saturation. If you want to know how the arrival in the West has been to the game, our colleagues from 3DGamesPC have detailed your Lost Ark experience and with the waiting times that there are in these first days of the game available in the West.

More about: Lost Ark, Smilegate, Amazon Games, MMORPG and Servers.