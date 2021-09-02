Lost ark it’s a MMORPG created by South Korean studios, Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG. This title began its development in 2011 and was released in 2018 on South Korea. From then on it enjoyed great popularity, in fact, in November of that same year it reached 350,000 recurring users, a record for this type of game in that country.

During the Korea Game Awards of 2019, Lost ark it won six awards, including ‘Most Popular Game’ and four for its graphics, audio, settings and characters. Perhaps this is why the game has been gradually coming out of South Korea and is currently thought to reach North America from the hand of Amazon Games.

Lost Ark will arrive a little later in America

Lost ark It is described as an epic, with original intellectual content, within a vast fantasy world. In addition to having ‘excellent graphics and cutscenes‘that make it one of the games of Pc most anticipated by fans of the genre RPG.

Sadly, the waiting fans Lost ark on this side of the world they will have to wait a little longer. The team behind the popular title announced, via a statement on your page, that the game had to be delayed and will now arrive in early 2022. Its previous release date was set for fall 2021.

The team indicated that this decision was made after looking at the responses received in their recent alpha test. Also, the Korean version has implemented some new mechanics, which the developers would like to include in the American version. Taking this into account, they believed that it was best to delay Lost ark in order to deliver the experience that his expectant fans deserve.

Not everything is bad news, because for those who can no longer wait to play Lost ark, it was announced that there will be a closed beta. This will take place from November 4 to 9 and to access it you will have to buy one of the Founder’s Packs or sign up for an opportunity. Will they prove it?

