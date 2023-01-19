The latest update of Lost Ark has introduced a few small bugs in the game, such as the head loss of some player characters. Basically some players have seen the heads of their heroes detach from the body to start floating.

Of course, the testimonies in this regard have begun to flock to the web, in particular on Reddit, where videos and pictures of the strange behavior of the heads appeared. For example user u/Clone-Kuuhaku clearly showed her headless character along with the fox of him. The effect is actually quite comical.

Others have been added to his testimony, such as that of the users Gakiloroth and Endraegon. In particular, the latter has published an image of his gunslinger without the head. Let’s see them below:

Naturally this is not a bug capable of ruining the game and most of the reactions are quite relaxed and amused, unlike what happened with the recent bans of inactive players, obviously in the hope that Smilegate, the game development studio , fix the situation with a new update.