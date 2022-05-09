Valtan, the first Legion Raid from Lost Arkis coming to Western servers by the end of May 2022.

In a new post appeared on the official site of the gamedeveloper Smilegate has confirmed that this first Legion Raid will require an item level 1415 to be tackled in normal difficulty, while a level 1445 to be tackled in hard mode.

The indicated post begins with an overview of the proposed activity:

Valtan will introduce the first Legion Raid in the western version of the game. Legion Raids represent difficult team activities that require some collaboration between the team, to understand and execute the strategy necessary to counter the unique abilities and characteristics of each Legion Commander.

And he continues by giving other indications to the players:

Considering that Legion Raids are challenging and will take time to complete, there will be checkpoints that will save the player’s progress during this activity. Valtan will be an eight-player Legion Raid, will feature two checkpoints, and will introduce a number of new game mechanics. Players will need to be item level 1415 for normal difficulty and 1445 for hard. The Legion Raid will also introduce a new equipment rarity level, Relic. Relic gear can be made with Legion Raid materials, and will have greater bonuses to armor and weapons, as well as stat bonuses for the character.

The post also talked about the Deskaluda Guardian raid and reported that the Guardians are powerful entities, who can tip the balance of good and evil, and must be defeated before the darkness takes over.

As in previous Guardian Raids, it can be tackled alone or in company, up to a maximum of four players. The blog also revealed the existence of a new classthe Destroyer Advandedwho will then join Berserk, Paladin, and Gunlancer.

The Destroyer Advanced will be armed with a fearsome hammerand will be able to bend gravity to his will in order to slow, throw, push, or drag the enemies he encounters in his path.

Staying on the Lost Ark theme, if you want to start playing it and you haven’t done it yet, I recommend reading our article, which may be useful to you as it represents a very useful guide to classes.