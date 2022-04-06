Previously, Smilegate expressed their intentions to create content more focused on player progression.

We have just left behind a month full of news for Lost Ark, but its authors have concluded that this update would have been released too soon. Despite this, Smilegate continues to work hard on the most popular MMORPG of the moment and, focusing on the development of content that facilitate player progressionhas presented its roadmap for the months of April and May.

In April the advanced class of the Gujista and the continent of South Bern will be introducedBasically, we can prepare to invest many more hours in Lost Ark, since the details published in the game website They advance a lot of information about what is about to be released. The month of April will be characterized by two elements: a new advanced class of the martial artist and a continent ready to be explored. Starting with the unpublished role, you will be introduced to the Gujist for us to experience a style of combat with spear and glaive, which will allow us to slash our way through the battlefield.

South Bern will be a class 3 zone and will need an item level of 1340On the other hand, Smilegate also presents the continent of South Bern, where its arid lands have been populated by bodies of water and green fields thanks to the technology of many different races. After learning about the threats from North Bern, the Senate closed access to this new continent and ordered the creation of a new order of chivalry. This move raises suspicions of ealynQueen of Bern, who orders Knight Commander Avele to investigate what is really going on.

South Bern will be an area of class 3 and will be accessible to players who have an item level of 1340. The April update, in addition to incorporating the aforementioned elements, also will improve the user experience with adjustments to teamwork on secret maps, the chat tab or the Book of Coordination, not to mention other news involving new rewards and a Feiton power pass.

New Guardian Assault and Horde Raid could be delayedBut this is not the end of Smilegate’s ideas regarding the next content for Lost Ark, so they also detail the update for the month of May. However, some of these contents could be delayed based on progression shown by the community, so we may see changes to this roadmap. Starting with the safe, the MMORPG will introduce a new advanced class, the Destroyerand will invite us to be part of the combats with an overwhelming force.

To this are added the Guardian Assault Challenges: A new weekly activity that will see us face off against three Challenge Guardians, each with their own level requirement. As you can imagine, beating these opponents will grant special rewards for players, but keep in mind that each Strike will apply ‘Harmony Scaling’, causing the level of items to adjust to that of the enemy.

May will also incorporate other quality of life adjustments, although Smilegate also takes the opportunity to mention those contents that could be delayed depending on the level of progress that players show. We are talking about a new Guardian Assault, which will introduce unhealthyand Valtana new Horde Raid that will be introduced on Normal and Hard.

We are convinced that Smilegate prepares us a good amount of game hours for the months of April and May, something that will multiply if they confirm the arrival of the Horde Raid and the unpublished Guardian for the stipulated month. After all, the developer had already announced that it plans to release content over the next few years, something that will further expand the wide world that so impressed us in the analysis of Lost Ark. In addition, the studio has not closed the door for its MMORPG to reach consoles, although it seems that it is a decision that it will depend on the fans.

