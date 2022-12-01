Amazon Games and Smilegate RPG have announced an official collaboration with CD Projekt Red to bring Geralt of Rivia and other characters from the world of The Witcher in that of Lost Ark. It will be a crossover event which will take place in January 2023 in Europe, North America, South America and Australia. South Korean players are already trying it (from them Lost Ark is ahead in content).

The characters from the world of The Witcher who will be part of the crossover are: Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold of Maribor, Dandelion (or Buttercup) and Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, better known as Ciri. The collaboration includes the voice acting of the original actors, for a new story set in a new world.

Only for this event will a new island become accessible, White Wolf’s Haven, where celebrations are interrupted by a mysterious vortex. Investigating what happened, players will meet a visitor from another dimension: Geralt of Rivia, from which a quest which will lead players to discover the secrets of the mysterious vortex and meet other visitors, with whom they will have to work together to solve a mystery that spans time and space.

The event is also connected to the acquisition of special items themed The Witcher, with new cosmetics that will be available in the shop, as well as many other objects obtainable by participating.