Through the public reviews on Steam, a problem with the game of lost ark. Several players are giving it negative ratings because the game is banning them simply for not playing for months. Which is causing a lot of hassle.

Worst of all, the bans are permanent, which also leaves a stain on the player’s history. Also, they are doing it indiscriminately, regardless of how long users had been playing the game or whether they had spent money on it.

Some theories suggest that this decision was made to combat the enormous number of bots found in the title. However, the way they implemented the bans was not adequate, not to mention that they are using Steam’s anti-cheat system. The latter shows on the profile of players who were banned for cheating or playing unfairly.

We recommend you: Review: Lost Ark – Korean sensation meets MMORPG fans well

This situation is causing the banned Lost Ark players to suffer in terms of reputation as well. Since with this mark it will be more difficult for them to find games with other players, who will perceive them as cheaters. We’ll see if with all the negative comments the developers of the title or Steam do something about it. Were you one of those affected?

What is Lost Ark?

It is a massively multiplayer online game with RPG elements. Here players can explore different dungeons and participate in raids in search of better items. Besides that it has some modes where players can face each other or cooperate.

Source: Amazon Games.

It was met with a fairly positive reception upon its release and has become quite popular over time. In fact, Lost Ark became the second most played game on Steam, but this is likely to change due to this issue. We’ll see if there’s a solution.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.