Lost Ark was an announced success of 2022. The Amazon Games product, which has now been available for almost a year, is one of the most downloaded free-to-play games on Steam. Despite this, the title presents a huge problemagainst which the developers have begun to arm themselves.

The title is in fact heavily conditioned by the massive presence of bota problem of which Amazon was fully aware, which prompted the publisher to act abruptly but, in some ways, effective.

How can we read from a official press release from Amazon Games “This week, many players have noticed a drop in the number of concurrent users seen in the Lost Ark stats on Steam. This change is a direct result of the implementation of a significant number of bot account banswhich used new and highly effective tactics to target and remove bots from the game.”.

However, this solution has caused much discussion, as we can see from the rain of negative reviews which affected the game on the platform Steam in recent days.

Indeed, it would seem that many users have lost their account due to a long period of inactivity. In this way Amazon has indeed defeated a scourge of the gaming system, but it has also banned players with the sole fault of having played too little in the title in the last period.