The possibility exists of increase the time limit AFK in Lost Arkin order to stay on the server longer than the 15 minutes set by default. This news is sure to please gamers.

To increase the limit beyond the basic quarter of an hour, you must first go to Options. Then click on Gameplay and, opening the items in the drop-down menu below, click on Controls and Display. From here another menu will open.

By clicking on AFK Settingsyou can turn off the Lost Ark time limit of 15 minutes and select 30 or 60 minutes. This trick will allow players to stay on the server longer.

Lost Ark it’s a Very well known MMO-RPG in the eastern land which, from February 12, 2022should have landed in the West in free-to-play. The title was developed by the well-known guys of Smilegate RPG and was published by Amazon Games, managing to collect 500,000 players at the same time in early access on Steam even before being officially released (to be precise, 511,258 players).

On Friday 11 February 2022, just a few minutes after release free from Lost Ark, it was reported that the version for non-founders had been postponed indefinitely. Since the title was a success before the free-to-play version was released, there is reason to believe that the wait won’t be long yet.

Recall that whoever redeems the Founder’s Pack within Monday at 21:00 (Italian time), will receive the package in another server in order to improve the chances of entering the game despite the large number of players, thus avoiding the overcrowding of some. here are the contents which will be included in the package:

Bronze – Founder title and exclusive pet

– Founder title and exclusive pet Silver – Bronze + 150 Royal Crystal

– Bronze + 150 Royal Crystal Gold – Bronze + 500 Royal Crystal + Skin Northern Lawmaker

– Bronze + 500 Royal Crystal + Skin Northern Lawmaker Platinum – Bronze + 1000 Royal Crystal + Northern Lawmaker Skin + Platinum Skin + Exclusive Mount + Welcome Crate (Wallpaper, Structure, Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest, Limited Card Pack)

Finally, remember that our class guide is online for players who want to venture into the world of Lost Ark.