Amazon’s MMORPG has been released in the West for some users, surpassing 1.2 million viewers.

For some it might go unnoticed, but the truth is that Lost Ark it’s also one of the standout releases of this megaton-packed February. The MMORPG reaches the West by the hand of AmazonGames after triumphing in Asia, being available from Tuesday for players who have opted for founders packs.

And the truth is that these seem to be many, since the title developed by Smilegate can boast of a spectacular first day. Lost Ark has debuted surpassing the half a million concurrent players on Steamwith an official peak of 532,476 users running the game at any one time on Valve’s platform, trailing only the highs for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2.

Its launch for the whole world arrives this FridayWhile waiting for the figures that can be gathered this Friday, it should be noted that it has also had a powerful entry into the world of video game streaming. On Twitch has come to gather 1.22 million viewers, well ahead of the rest of the categories and titles that were broadcast live yesterday. It must be made clear that they will undoubtedly have helped the drops offered by the platformthat is, the rewards that users can receive for watching certain content creators play the game on Twitch.

Lost Ark is a massive online action RPG free-to-play set in the fictional land of Arkesia, a gigantic and vibrant world where players can embark to explore unknown places, search for lost treasures and challenge themselves in exciting combat. It opens for everyone next February 11thand you can now consult their minimum and recommended requirements to personalize your experience on your PC.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Lost Ark, Amazon Games, Smilegate, MMORPG, Free to Play, Steam, PC and Twitch.