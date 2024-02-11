Japanese publisher PMANG has announced the server closure Japanese action role-playing game Lost Ark. The shutdown will take place on March 20, 2024 at 7:00 pm. The game has been active in the territory since September 23, 2020, but can no longer continue, so it will be stopped in agreement with the developer Smilegate RPG.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has played Lost Ark so far and to everyone who has supported us,” wrote PMANG on its official blog, which later apologized for the dire announcement.

From this moment on Japanese version of Lost Ark will no longer receive new content and microtransactions will be blocked. Be that as it may, PMANG has decided to bid farewell to players by organizing closing events, which will begin from January 24, 2024 and continue until the end of the game.