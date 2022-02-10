For those who do not know him Lost Ark is an MMOARPG released three years ago in Core del Sud, but today we are here with this guide dedicated to classes because the title has officially landed also in Europe and America.

The game is registering impressive numbers, also thanks to its free-to-play component. Orienting yourself, especially in the early stages, can be quite confusing for newbies, so the Lost Ark class guide can really help many.

What to do with the Lost Ark classes? Here is the guide!

At launch, Lost Ark immediately makes available the beauty of 15 classes (which are in any case six less than the Korean version of the title), a fair number that could make you waste a lot of time for the final choice. The game puts you in this condition:

As soon as you start the game, you can only choose 5 classes.

Once you reach level 10, you can specialize in the different subclasses available.

To get started, here are the classes available in Lost Ark:

Warrior

Berserker : the easiest class to use: endowed with immense strength and great endurance, uses a two-handed broadsword and is very intuitive to play. The best class to start with, especially if you’re a novice.

: the easiest class to use: endowed with immense strength and great endurance, uses a two-handed broadsword and is very intuitive to play. The best class to start with, especially if you’re a novice. Paladin : the Paladin is an excellent support for the warrior classes, he heals, he offers shields to his companions and with the blade he makes himself respected. Great for reducing damage and increasing damage dealt.

: the Paladin is an excellent support for the warrior classes, he heals, he offers shields to his companions and with the blade he makes himself respected. Great for reducing damage and increasing damage dealt. Gunlancer: There are two ways to use it, either pure damage or as a tank. In the first case you will be excellent against groups of enemies, in the second you will have to use your stamina to attract the attention of the bosses.

Martial Artis

Striker : Agile and with great movement, his attacks are based on punch combos.

: Agile and with great movement, his attacks are based on punch combos. Wardancer : Combines martial arts with elemental magic, mastering it best can be tough especially for newbies.

: Combines martial arts with elemental magic, mastering it best can be tough especially for newbies. Scrapper : Unleashes slow and powerful attacks, can generate earthquakes and ward off enemies, really good for stuning bosses and various creatures.

: Unleashes slow and powerful attacks, can generate earthquakes and ward off enemies, really good for stuning bosses and various creatures. Soulfist: very versatile class, suitable for both melee and ranged attacks.

Gunner

Gunslinger

Artillerist

Deadeye

Sharpshooter

Mage

assassin

The guide is being updated, we will complete it as soon as possible.