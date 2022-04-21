Lost Arkthe hugely popular MMOARPG from Amazon And Smilegatehas received a very important new update because it introduces a new class and a brand new continent.

As for the class, the Glaivier wields a spear and, of course, a glaive, with each weapon granting different abilities. “The shorter spear is used to unleash a furious burst in the Focus stance, while the longer scythe uses Flurry stance for lethal blows with grace and sweeping attacks“, reads the patch notes.

South Vern, which can be visited at level 1340, is the newest region of the Lost Ark and was once a barren land before settlers used technology from various races to transform it into an idyllic, verdant kingdom. Apparently, however, something goes wrong as “South Vern’s storyline will end in an epic battle, with the power to change Arkesia’s future.”

There’s another novelty: in the free-to-play tradition, Lost Ark will soon feature a Battle Pass. Ark Pass was already present in the Korean version of the game, so its inclusion in this version is no surprise.

The Battle Pass works mainly like all the others: by completing missions you will level up and with each new level you will get rewards in both the free and paid path. The Ark Pass will consist of 30 levels that must be achieved each month.

Source: IGN