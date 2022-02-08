From time to time, titles arrive in the videogame panorama capable of attracting great public attention to them, to the point of being among the most played on certain platforms. Well in the last few hours it seems to have arrived potential a new star, namely Lost Ark which he touched at the same time 500 thousand players in early access on Steam.

Lost Ark it’s a MMO-RPG very well known in eastern land and that since February 12 this year will officially also arrive in the West in free-to-play. We are talking about a title developed by the well-known guys of Smilegate RPG and published by Amazon Games.

As already mentioned, the product is not yet available in the full version but it is possible to test it in preview with the various early access versions with the founding packages. Well, as we have already said, the title has reached exceptional numbers in sales in a very short time, managing to keep 511. 258 players active at the same time before even officially coming out.

Furthermore, the game of Smilegate it also peaked at # 2 on the global rankings on Steam for concurrently logged-in users in the past few weeks, coming shortly thereafter Counter-Strike: Global Offensivebut before DoTA 2, Apex Legends And PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundsa truly remarkable achievement!

Lost Ark has passed 500K concurrent players on Steam. That’s technically in early access too. F2P version isn’t out until the 11th. Another example of the global appetite for a title previously available only in select markets within Asia. Very promising start. For SteamDB. pic.twitter.com/iF8wp95eU5 – Sun (@DomsPlaying) February 8, 2022

The success could also be due to the playful formula of the title, an RPG with an isometric view from the story that on paper seems to be quite interesting. In fact, the narrative context focuses on the land of Arkesia where an ancient and powerful artifact called the Ark it has been broken and torn apart, with the various components having been scattered across the lands of the game world.

It will therefore be up to the players to research the various pieces and prevent the demons from reaching them before us. In short, we are talking about a product as a whole rather appreciated by the large community. A title therefore that with all due caution, will continue to be discussed for a long time to come.