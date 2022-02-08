The action role-playing game Lost Ark of Smilegate RPG for Amazon Games already has more than 500,000 contemporary players on Steam. More precisely 511,259, at the time of writing this news, a number which is also destined to rise in the next few hours. Considering that it is not yet free, i.e. that it is those who have obtained Early Access by buying one of the game’s entrance packages, these are truly mind-boggling numbers, which are destined to explode with the arrival of the free version .

That Lost Ark was destined for success had already been understood for some time, given that its packs have stood out for weeks in the top 10 of Steam’s best-selling games globally, but now the test of strength has arrived, which has not betrayed expectations.

Currently Lost Ark is the second multiplayer game on Steam, just below Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, but above DoTA 2, Apex Legends and PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Who knows if Lost Ark will be able to reach the peak of 913,634 players reached by New World, the previous game from Amazon Games. Probably, if he continues to grind these numbers, he will do even better, considering that the other has never been launched in a free-to-play version.