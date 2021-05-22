The events of the “last days” in Lebanon indicate great confusion and at the same time insistence on the behavior of paths of fracture and collapse. Everyone was surprised, and at the forefront of them the President of the Republic was the fall of former Foreign Minister “Charbel Wahba” in the interview on the “Al-Hurra” channel. He said excitedly, three things, all of them disastrous for General Aoun’s movement and for Lebanon. He said that the Gulf states are responsible for “ISIS”, and that Iran and “Hezbollah” were and are still shaping the rescue of Lebanon from extremism and terrorism, and that the behavior of those countries indicated that they were “Bedouins” who were not civilized! Everyone, including the President of the Republic, hastened to deny, denounce and disavow, and asked the Minister to retire with an apology, and named the Minister of Defense and the Deputy Prime Minister of the caretaker government as the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs in addition to her multiplying positions. Since 2007, the general who became president in 2016 with absolute support from Hezbollah, and an enthusiastic handover from Hariri and Geagea, said that the ideal solution for the Christians of Lebanon and the Levant in the “coalition of minorities” is to protect Hezbollah, Iran and Bashar al-Assad. Indeed, the attack on our Bedouin is known by the General President since he was in exile in Paris, and at that time Saad Hariri was considered a symbol of this nomadism in Lebanon! That is why when Saad Hariri left Beirut for Saudi Arabia after his first cabinet was toppled in the Council of Ministers in 2011, General Aoun displayed him with the One Way Ticket! Why were the president and his movement surprised, then, as long as these were their opinions, but rather their beliefs ?! They were surprised by this public gathering of all parts of the thesis with fragmented and scattered elements at an inopportune time!

I wanted to mention the context of the event and its background in the midst of loss, otherwise the president and his entourage are now focused on two completely different matters that they wanted to harm the foolishness of Minister Wahba, namely: the justification for impeding the formation of a government headed by Saad Hariri, and exploring the entrance or entrances to satisfy Biden America about Gebran Bassil. Ten days ago they published a long and broad thesis, and it appears that the advisor to the former minister, Salim Jreissati, is the author of it, about the injustices that befell Christians from the Taif constitution. Christian constitutional jurists of the weight of Antoine Masarra and Shukri Sader responded to this, so Jreissati chastised them and tried to drag them into cynicism!

At a time when the president disavowed Minister Charbel Wahba, he sent a letter to the House of Representatives asking him to consider the obstacles to forming the government, which he attributed to the designated president. The Speaker of the House of Representatives called the General Assembly to convene on Friday May 21 to discuss the president’s message, the essence of which is that Hariri ignores the president’s “powers” ​​in forming the government, or what is the relationship of formation (the task of the prime minister in charge) to issue (which is the task of the president of the republic in conjunction with Hariri! Observers fear the outbreak of sectarianism, which some want to nurture as they have been trying for thirty years or more. There are two radicals, one Christian and the other Shiite, and whoever increases more usually gets the majority in his sect. However, the revolution and the explosion of the port struck the general’s popularity in Christian circles despite the severity of the radicalism. The problem for the president and his companions is not only that, but because everyone is outside before the inside, they want the government to be formed in the hope of stopping the collapse, and to go to the international community for help.

Amidst the fluctuation between waste and loss, the great majority of the Lebanese are worried about the collapse of the Lebanese pound, the collapse of the entire living system, and the inability to obtain food, medicine, car fuel, factory diesel and electricity!

* Professor of Islamic Studies at the Lebanese University