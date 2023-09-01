Friday, September 1, 2023
Lost | An elderly woman has been missing from Lauttasaari since Wednesday

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in World Europe
Lost | An elderly woman has been missing from Lauttasaari since Wednesday

The police are asking for observations about the woman.

About An 80-year-old woman disappeared from Helsinki’s Lauttasaari on Wednesday evening, August 30. The last sighting of the woman was late in the evening from Vatakuja.

According to the police release, the woman is about 160 centimeters tall and thin. He has gray-brown hair and, according to the police, he “moves briskly”. There is no information about the woman’s clothing at the time of her disappearance.

The police are asking for observations about the woman either by e-mail to [email protected] or at 050 562 54 33. Previously, the police had asked for observations about the woman to the emergency number.

The Missing Woman. Picture: Police bulletin

