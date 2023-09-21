Thursday, September 21, 2023
Lost | An elderly man and woman are missing in Espoo, the latest sighting from Tapiola

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
The latest discovery of the missing was made on Wednesday afternoon at an event in Suotorpantie.

Man and a woman disappeared from Espoo’s Tapiola on Wednesday, the Länsi-Uusimaa police department informs. The missing persons are elderly.

The last observation of them was made on Wednesday afternoon at an event in Suotorpantie. The missing man lives in Tapiola, and the woman’s home is in Martinlaakso.

The missing do not know each other and are unlikely to move together.

The police according to the release, the missing man is about 170 centimeters tall and has thin gray hair and gray sideburns. He might wear glasses.

He may have a blue blouse, blue shoes and a dark quilted jacket, and he may travel by bus to Haukilahti, for example.

The missing woman is wearing a brown and white patterned lightweight cotton jacket and black open-toed shoes. He moves with red walking sticks.

She is about 165 centimeters tall and has gray thin long hair in a ponytail. He may move to Järvenpää or Martinlaakso by bus or train, for example.

The police ask that all possible sightings of missing people be reported to the emergency number.

