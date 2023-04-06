Lost all your savings in one fell swoop due to scammers. That drama is happening to more and more people. The number of reports of investment fraud, or boiler room fraud, has risen sharply, according to figures from the East Netherlands police. People lose tens of thousands of euros to a million. Out of sheer desperation, victims call the Fraud Help Desk: “Those are very difficult calls.”

