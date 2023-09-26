Lost | According to all logic, the man should have been dead, but in the eyes of the law it was not clear – The relatives took the interpretation to court

The fate of the man from Pori who disappeared on the M/S Finlandia was discussed in the courtroom for the third time. The family finally got the result they wanted.

Pan-pan, pan-pan, pan-pan. A call informing about a possible dangerous situation was sent to all ships moving nearby on emergency channel 16.

An over 40-year-old man from Pori who was a passenger on the Tallinn ship sailing towards Helsinki in the Gulf of Finland had disappeared. The radio call was directed to all ships moving on the same route to watch for the stranded passenger.