If your Aadhaar card is lost and your mobile number is also not registered, then you are bound to get upset. No problem. You do not need to be upset at all. You can print your Aadhaar card again online. For this, you have to follow some steps…

First of all, you should visit the official site of Aadhaar Card or you can www.uidai.gov.in Click on

In the Aadhaar Services tab, click on Order Aadhaar Reprint.



After this a new page will open. Here you enter 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit virtual ID number. Enter the Security Code in the column below it.

Now tick the mobile number is not registered. Here you will get the option to enter a new mobile number. As soon as you enter a new mobile number, an OTP will appear on your new number.



Now feed this OTP. Also read the terms and conditions and click agree.

Now a new page will open on your screen, where you will have to pay 50 rupees. This 50 rupees includes both speed post and GST. Choose payment mode, eg UPI, online banking, debit, credit etc.

After payment, you will get a slip, which you download.

Now your Aadhaar card will be reprinted and sent to you at the given address via speed post within 15 days.

note: Using this service does not mean that the new mobile number you will provide will be registered in your Aadhaar.