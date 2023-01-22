This interview was to have taken place on December 28, a week after Jamie Raskin, a Democratic representative from Maryland, read on behalf of the nine members of the bipartisan congressional committee that investigated the assault on the Capitol the four crimes of which they consider guilty Donald Trump, hoping the Justice Department will prosecute the former president on, among other charges, “incitement to insurrection.” That same day, the announcement that Raskin, one of Washington’s most charismatic politicians, suffers from lymphoma in the neck ―“a serious but curable type of cancer,” according to the doctors― became national news and forced the delay of the talk with EL PAÍS.

Since then, he has faced the first of his six chemotherapy sessions (“I am ready for the fight; the doctors are optimistic, and so am I,” he clarifies), as well as the commemoration of two terrible anniversaries. It’s been two years since his 25-year-old son Tommy committed suicide on December 31, 2020, plagued by a depression aggravated by the pandemic, and two years also since on January 6, 2021 he had to run with hundreds of congressmen through the halls of the Capitol to save themselves from a violent mob.

Both “insurmountable traumas”, mourning and insurrection, backbone the unthinkable, just published by the Berg Institute with an emotional foreword by Spanish Joaquín González Ibáñez, a fellow academic and friend. The book is a mixture of a political treatise and memory of those months in which an honest man lost a son, was about to lose a democracy, and became a figure of international prominence by leading, at the request of Nancy Pelosi, the second impeachment against Trump, which did not prosper. His prominent role as a member of the committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol for 18 months rounds out the profile of an exceptional witness of the most recent past of the United States who likes to downplay himself saying that “history sometimes decides for you.” These last two years would be the best proof of this.

Raskin, 60, finally spoke to EL PAÍS last Saturday, from his home in Takoma Park, on the outskirts of Washington. He wasn’t wearing his usual dark suit with tie, but comfortable clothes and a backwards cap. He apologized that the interview was on Zoom; doctors, he explained, have advised him to avoid personal contact as much as possible. “I am immunocompromised,” he added.

Presentation of the conclusions of the committee of the attack on the Capitol, on December 19. Jim Lo Scalzo (AP)

He does not plan, however, to let the disease separate him from parliamentary work and his “commitment to the defense of democracy.” He demonstrated it during the first week of the new Congress, which opens a House of Representatives controlled by the hairs of the Republicans. The election of its president among the conservative ranks resulted in the embarrassing spectacle of a party hijacked by the most radical wing. A handful of extremists forced 15 votes to raise as speaker to Kevin McCarthy. Raskin, a professor of Constitutional Law by trade, did not miss a single one. He spent those days in a “little room” adjacent to the chamber. “I would go in to vote, stay for about 10 minutes, and leave,” he recalls. “It was hard. As a politician, I am a compulsive extrovert who loves to hang out with his teammates and comment on the play.

It is not hard to imagine the frustration that this prophylactic experience was for a student of the United States’ past like him. That round of failures was historic for the wrong reasons: never in a century had a party been unable to elect its leader right off the bat. “That week demonstrated what awaits us in Congress for the next two years: These radicals, grouped in the so-called Freedom Caucus, are going to hold the Republican majority hostage and get what they want,” Raskin says. “For the first time, they ripped from McCarthy a commitment to create a commission to attack government investigations. It is what I call the ‘insurrection protection committee’, which will basically allow them to evade their responsibility for the events of January 6. In the new Congress, they have made it clear that they plan to focus on short-term scandals and attacks ad hominem to members of the Joe Biden Administration.”

One of the first controversies to come up against conservatives is the discovery of classified papers in Biden’s possession from his time as Obama’s vice president (2009-2017). His lawyers found them at a private office in Washington and at the president’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden’s people brought the discovery to the attention of the Department of Justice and they handed over those twenty documents to the National Archives. Republican Congressman James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability committee, has ordered a House inquiry, despite Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a conservative special counsel with the same mission.

Senator Jamie Raskin, in tears, during the speech he offered at the first session of the ‘impeachment’ to Donald Trump. Senate Television (AP)

Raskin, who is part of that committee, acknowledges that it is “unfortunate” that Biden had “that relatively small amount of papers”, and considers that turning them over “immediately” to the authorities was “the right thing to do.” But he does not believe the intervention of Congress in the matter is necessary. “Ad [de Comer] it only seeks to spectacularize the investigation and will lead to an unnecessary waste of taxpayer money.”

Asked if Garland’s decision equates the Biden case with the top-secret Trump papers that the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago, he replies: “They are two very different issues. In Trump’s case, the National Archives knew thousands of documents were missing, and he defiantly fought for months to keep them secret. Also, they were in a very public place. Not locked in an office, but in a hotel [Mar-a-Lago]. Even then, there is no need for a legislative inquiry if there is already a special prosecutor. If we carried out a year and a half investigation on January 6, it was because there was no external commission doing it.

To fulfill that mission, the committee for the attack on the Capitol interviewed some 1,000 people — most of them Republican-leaning, to ward off suspicions of bias — and reviewed more than 100,000 documents. In addition, he shared his conclusions with the American people in televised hearings to “show the consequences of opposing the constitutional order and the Government.” “It was important: democracy is in danger all over the world. Defending it is a global commitment. we saw it again [hace un par de semanas] in Brasilia”, explains the congressman, referring to the assault by thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro on the Parliament, the Supreme Court and the Presidency of Brazil. Raskin was not surprised: “Human rights groups, lawyers and legislators from Brazil visited me several months ago, and they were already fearing that Bolsonaro, whose son was in Washington on January 6, would try exactly the same thing as Trump. In addition, Steve Bannon, the far-right philosopher in the United States, has been in close contact with Bolsonarista forces. It was actually a very predictable event.”

Mental illness

The commission’s final recommendations (in addition to the four crimes, its members suggested banning Trump from running for public office again) could only be that, recommendations, but Raskin is confident that the Justice Department, which, he says , “he is doing a great job with the trials of those who participated in the insurrection”, he will have “taken note”. “I would be very surprised if Trump didn’t end up prosecuted.”

For now, the former president has announced his third candidacy for the White House two years in advance, in part, to hinder the many cases he has pending across the country. “There are already names, like the governor [Ron] DeSantis in Florida or [el de Virginia, Glenn] Youngkin, who seem willing to face him”, admits the congressman. “Does not matter. Trump remains the most important figure in the party. And if he loses in the primary, he will do the same as in the 2020 election, refuse to accept defeat, and try to run as an independent.”

Which makes Raskin uneasy, even though it might sound like a good idea in the short term to his people. “Trump unleashed very sinister, fascist forces on the United States. Just as they attacked the Capitol, his supporters may be willing to attack state capitols, school boards, and other public institutions across the country.”

Tommy Raskin, on the day of his graduation in History from Armherst College.

For Raskin, that threat environment is more a personal matter than a political concern. In the unthinkable he links the suicide of his son, to whom he felt very close, with Trump’s “deadly recklessness and incompetence to deal with the pandemic within the framework of the culture of hate and polarization that he himself was causing.” “The staggering mental and emotional health crisis of his years as president hit young people hard, and hit people already battling mental illness like a tornado. Tommy was in both groups”, writes Raskin, who in the interview admitted that since his terrible loss there have been “some advances”, such as the increase in public funds for programs to combat mental illness or the opening of a hotline Suicide prevention hotline.

Congressman Jamie Raskin and his son Tommy, in a picture from the family album.

“Yet,” warns the congressman, “we continue to suffer from deep political polarization that, coupled with rampant conspiracy theories and misinformation, cannot be healthy for anyone, but is especially difficult for young people who are dealing with a problem of mental health”. To continue to raise public awareness of these issues – and, incidentally, honor Tommy’s memory – Raskin toying with the idea of ​​writing a children’s book that tells the boy’s story. For now, he wants to take advantage of the fact that the treatment has forced him to cancel “many speeches and public appearances” to write “a series of essays and articles” that will start, he says, from the experiences that life, and history, had in store for him during these two extraordinary years.

