Lost | A police dog found a missing child alive in a pile of snow

The child had been playing in a snow tunnel, which collapsed.

Police dog became a hero by finding a child buried under the snow on the night between Saturday and Sunday in Korpilahti in central Finland. The Police Dog Association reported on the matter on his Facebook page on Monday.

An elementary school-aged child disappeared on Saturday evening and the relatives alerted the authorities to join the search. The child was last seen in his backyard at 7 p.m., and the steadily falling snow had covered the child's tracks.

The Inner Finland Police Department also brought a dog patrol from Jyväskylä to the scene, including the police dog Kuhan. While the other patrols searched in the direction of the center of Korpilahti, the dog patrol searched near the home.

The relatives told the patrol that a snow plow had been on the street around 8 p.m. Behind the high pile of snow at the end of the street were snow caves made by children, and the dog patrol carefully inspected the pile. However, Kuha did not react to anything, and the patrol then searched the nearby terrain for about an hour.

For the car on the way back, the patrol passed by the pile of snow again, and the dog handler let Kuha sniff the pile again. Suddenly, Kuha froze in one spot and refused to continue the journey.

“There were pine cones sticking out through the snow, which Kuha sniffed with interest. The dog patrolman started to tear the pine cone and, excited by this, Kuha also started digging in the snow pile. The search became so intense that the patrol dog went to get a shovel from a nearby house. At that time, Kuha continued to dig with his paws and after a while a shoe sole came across,” the Police Dog Association says on Facebook.

At this point it was already around 0:30 on Christmas Eve. All the policemen nearby rushed to help in the digging, and soon the child's face was revealed. At first, the child didn't react in any way, but gradually he started to wake up and was already able to talk in the ambulance that arrived.

The child had been playing in the snow cave he had built, when the new load brought by the plow had collapsed the cave. There was 1–1.5 meters of snow on top of the child, but fortunately there was a small air pocket in the snow.

Police dog association according to the story, a well-trained police dog was behind the happy ending.

“The dog handler has spent hundreds of hours training Kuha, and being successful in a task like this is the best reward for that work. Also, the awareness of the experienced handler that the smell of a person slowly rises to the surface in the snow has caused him to let the dog sniff the pile again,” the association sums up.

“Successes like this also motivate other dog patrols to train and do everything they can to find the lost in time. But above all, the community has a great feeling for the family in question, who received the best Christmas gift one can get, for sure.”