Lost A four-year-old child disappeared from a kindergarten in Espoo – Police ask for observations to the emergency number

In the Gulf of Espoo a 4-year-old boy has disappeared from kindergarten in the morning, Länsi-Uusimaa police say on Twitter.

The boy’s characteristics are described as follows: his long age, a gray beanie, a gray quilted suit, and a red backpack on his back. The boy understands Finnish and Somali.

Police are asking to report the findings from the boy to the emergency number.