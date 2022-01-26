Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost A four-year-old child disappeared from a kindergarten in Espoo – Police ask for observations to the emergency number

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The boy is tall for his age and has a gray beanie, a gray quilted suit and a red backpack on his back.

In the Gulf of Espoo a 4-year-old boy has disappeared from kindergarten in the morning, Länsi-Uusimaa police say on Twitter.

The boy’s characteristics are described as follows: his long age, a gray beanie, a gray quilted suit, and a red backpack on his back. The boy understands Finnish and Somali.

Police are asking to report the findings from the boy to the emergency number.

.
#Lost #fouryearold #child #disappeared #kindergarten #Espoo #Police #observations #emergency #number

See also  Reader opinion The fundamental rights of people with disabilities are trade
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Municipalities and Transport" allocates 23 "barbecue" sites in Abu Dhabi.. Get to know them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.