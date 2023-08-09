Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Lost | A Finnish woman disappeared in Denmark, traveled in trucks

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
The police of Western Uusimaa are asking for information about 44-year-old Iida Lukander, who disappeared in Denmark.

Western Uusimaa the police department requests observations of a 44-year-old woman. The woman has not been contacted since July.

The police will inform the Finn Iida Lukanderin last seen in Denmark on July 6. At that time, he was moving in Denmark in the village of Køge. At that time, Lukander had said that he intended to travel to France.

According to the release, Lukander is known to have traveled from one country to another in a truck before. After the previous observation, there is no certainty about the woman’s movements.

Lukander has light brown dreadlocks. According to the police release, Lukander often wears a toga and wraps his head in a turban. The woman has been carrying a big brown bag with tennis and padel rackets.

