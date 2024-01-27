Monday, January 29, 2024
Lost | A 7-year-old boy disappeared in Kerava, the police are searching

January 27, 2024
The missing boy is about 130 centimeters tall.

Police is looking for a missing 7-year-old boy in Kerava. According to the police release, the boy was last seen on Marttilankatu today, Saturday around 10 o'clock.

The boy is wearing overalls with a green top and black bottom. He is wearing a black beanie and shoes with black and green on them. The missing boy is about 130 centimeters tall.

Observations of the missing person are requested to be reported to the emergency number 112.

