Wednesday, January 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost | A 4-year-old missing in Vuosaari was found in Korkeasaari

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2023
in World Europe
0

The boy disappeared around 4:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

In Vuosaari the missing 4-year-old boy has been found in Korkeasaari, says the Helsinki police on Twitter. According to the police, the boy was found “based on a citizen’s report” and was fine when found.

The police announced earlier on Twitter that they were looking for a boy who went missing at 5:30 in Helsinki’s Vuosaari. It was said that the boy may have boarded the bus.

The communication of the Helsinki police says that the police patrol returned the boy to his parents, and no crime is suspected in the case.

#Lost #4yearold #missing #Vuosaari #Korkeasaari

See also  HS Turku Celebrity entrepreneur Jethro Rostedt's nightclub threatened with eviction from Turku parade ground - Unpaid rents of up to 400,000 euros unpaid
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alckmin preaches a greater role for the BNDES and defends lower interest rates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result