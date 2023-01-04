Lost | A 4-year-old missing in Vuosaari was found in Korkeasaari

The boy disappeared around 4:30 pm on Wednesday afternoon.

In Vuosaari the missing 4-year-old boy has been found in Korkeasaari, says the Helsinki police on Twitter. According to the police, the boy was found “based on a citizen’s report” and was fine when found.

The police announced earlier on Twitter that they were looking for a boy who went missing at 5:30 in Helsinki’s Vuosaari. It was said that the boy may have boarded the bus.

The communication of the Helsinki police says that the police patrol returned the boy to his parents, and no crime is suspected in the case.