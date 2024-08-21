Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Lost | A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Riihimäki has been found

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2024
in World Europe
Lost | A 16-year-old girl who went missing in Riihimäki has been found
The police thank the public for numerous tips.

On Riihimäki the missing 16-year-old girl has been found in Turengi in good condition, informs the Häme Police Department. According to the police, the girl was found based on tips from the public.

The police thank the public for numerous tips and do not provide any further information on the matter.

The girl left her home on Saturday evening, and a massive search was launched to find her.

In addition to the police, the girl was searched for with the help of, among other things, a helicopter, dogs and the voluntary rescue service (Vapepa).

HS visited on Wednesday In Riihimäki, where the girl was searched for among other places at local horse stables. The police had said that a girl interested in horses might apply to places related to horses.

