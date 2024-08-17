Lost | A 16-year-old girl is missing in Riihimäki

Disappeared|According to the police, the girl avoids people.

Police is looking for information on a 16-year-old girl who left her home on Tehtaanportinkatu in Riihimäki on Saturday evening around 8:40 p.m.

The girl is 164 centimeters tall and has a slim body. Her hair is blonde and polka dot. He wears glasses. He is wearing possibly black pants and a dark blue hoodie, possibly with a red backpack.

According to the police, the girl avoids people.

The police ask to report observations to the emergency number 112.