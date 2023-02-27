Lost | A 15-year-old boy is still missing, the police are asking for information

The last sighting of the boy was made on February 25 in Vantaa.

15-year-old the boy has been missing for about two months. The police already informed at the beginning of February that the boy left his residence in Rovaniemi before Christmas and has not returned since the end of December.

Now the police informs that the boy has still not been found. The last sighting of him was made on February 25 in Vantaa. The police do not say in more detail where in Vantaa the boy was seen. At that time, the boy was wearing beige sweatpants, a black jacket and Nike sneakers.

The boy is 170 centimeters tall and is suspected of moving around the capital region. The police ask you to report any sightings of the boy during office hours to 029 546 6250 or, in an urgent situation, directly to the emergency center at 112.