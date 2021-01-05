No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lost A 10-year-old girl dressed in a pink beanie is being sought in Espoo – Police ask for observations

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 5, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The last sighting of the girl is in Karvasmäki, Espoo, next to Jorvi Hospital.

Western Uusimaa police are asking for observations of a missing 10-year-old girl. The last sighting of the girl is in Karvasmäki, Karvasmäentie, Espoo, next to the Jorvi hospital area.

The girl’s hallmarks are a pink beanie, a dark jacket, sports leggings and black bench running shoes. The girl is about 160 centimeters tall. Police are asking for possible observations of the girl to the emergency center number 112.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Differences between Saudi Arabia and the Emirates delay reconciliation with Qatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.