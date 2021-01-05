Lost A 10-year-old girl dressed in a pink beanie is being sought in Espoo – Police ask for observations

The last sighting of the girl is in Karvasmäki, Espoo, next to Jorvi Hospital.

Western Uusimaa police are asking for observations of a missing 10-year-old girl. The last sighting of the girl is in Karvasmäki, Karvasmäentie, Espoo, next to the Jorvi hospital area.

The girl’s hallmarks are a pink beanie, a dark jacket, sports leggings and black bench running shoes. The girl is about 160 centimeters tall. Police are asking for possible observations of the girl to the emergency center number 112.