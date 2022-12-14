Lost | 16-year-old Rasmus Takaluoma disappeared more than a month ago in Lapua – This is known about the events of the night of the disappearance

16-year-old Rasmus Takaluoma, who left his home in Lapua in November, has been missing for over a month.

16-year-old a native of Lapua Rasmus Takaluoma has been missing for over a month.

Takaluoma has been searched for especially in Lapua, but disappearances have also been investigated more widely in South Ostrobothnia. There has been a lot of news about the disappearance and the police have received relatively many tips about Takaluoma’s movements on the day of his disappearance.

HS found out what is known about the movements of the missing Takaluoma.

Went with a friend to Alajärvi

Back lid left his home in Lapua on November 11. According to the police, it is certain that he went to Alajärvi with his friend.

The police have interviewed the guy in question, but no detail that contributed to the disappearance came out, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Harri Teivaanmäki.

The police will not comment, citing privacy concerns, citing possible disputes before the disappearance. The same applies to questions about family and dating relationships, among other things.

“It is not known that he would have expressed a desire to disappear,” says Teivaanmäki.

Takaluoma has used a bank card. However, it has not been used since November 11. The police have obtained footage from the surveillance cameras of the previous withdrawals and verified that he actually made the cash withdrawals before his disappearance.

“Of course, it’s strange that he hasn’t used his card.”

Skirmish in Lapuahovi

From Alajärvi Takaluoma returned to Lapua.

There are many gaps in the night out in the back door. Only a visit to the Lapua restaurant Lapuahovi has been able to confirm.

Restaurant entrepreneur Zafer Demir told For Ilkka-Pohjalainen at the end of November, that Takaluoma, a minor, got in by showing a fake identity card. However, according to the magazine, he was not served in the restaurant. The visit was more like a brief visit, which ended with Takaluoma being removed from the restaurant.

The evening was spent in a restaurant Ilkka-Pohjalainen according to the information, a policeman who had a night off, with whom Takaluoma ended up in some kind of skirmish at night. Attorney General’s Office has started a preliminary investigation about the suspected assault that happened at the scene. There are two suspects in the case, one of whom is a police officer.

Left for home

Last a sure sight of Takaluoma is from outside the restaurant. Lapuahovi’s video recordings show that Takaluoma leaves the restaurant.

“He started towards home. The direction is also towards the river, his journey home goes along the Lapuanjoki branch,” says Teivaanmäki.

However, Takaluoma did not arrive home. Her parents reported her missing on Sunday evening, November 13.

On Monday, November 21, the police released a photo of the missing person and asked the public for tips about him. According to Teivaanmäki, the decision to publish the name and photo of the missing person has been made together with the relatives.

Adults also have the right to disappear from their relatives. The situation is different for minors, as parents have the right to know where the child is.

The public has wondered why the announcement was published with such a long delay.

Teivaanmäki commented in general that although there is currently no reason to suspect a crime in Takaluoma’s disappearance, the possibility of a crime must still be taken into account, for example, when informing about the matter.

The police dog sniffed Lapuanjoki

21st day in the beginning of the week, the police started field searches. The police conducted close searches around Lapuahov, around Takaluoma’s home address and on the journey between them.

“We are looking for pieces of clothing or some signs of him. Nothing was found,” says Teivaanmäki.

A drone was also used to inspect the roofs of the buildings. The police dog that was investigating the terrain sniffed Lapuanjoki.

“We checked the river downstream from the scene.”

On December 1, the search was concluded without results. Field tests have not been carried out elsewhere, because reliable observations of Takaluoma have not been carried out elsewhere.

The police have urged property owners to check buildings that are not in active use and that can be entered.

“The area is a built-up area with a lot of people moving around. Yes, someone would have made an observation if something unusual had been seen.”

“ “It is becoming increasingly unlikely that he will be found alive.”

In hiding or dead

Police has done a few home searches based on tips. Teivaanmäki does not comment on the exact number of searches or on whose house the searches have been conducted.

In practice, it has been about checking whether Takaluoma is staying with someone he knows.

“Home searches can be carried out on the basis of the Police Act, if the person can be assumed to be found on particularly valid grounds.”

According to the police, it is possible that Takaluoma will be found dead.

“If he hides, he hides really well. As time passes, it becomes increasingly unlikely that he will be found alive.”

However, he wants to emphasize that the police’s sympathy is with the relatives

“The pain is understandable and we hope that the boy will be found.”

300 hints

Police has received more than 300 tips related to Takaluoma. For those that have been reviewed, nothing decisive has appeared so far.

“The clues are between the earth and the sky. Not all of them are reliable, but there are some that need to be investigated,” says Teivaanmäki.

A recurring theme in the clues is seeing Takaluoma after disappearing.

Numerous different observations about Takaluoma have been shared on social media as well. According to some, he would have been seen on Seinäjoki in the direction of Kasper, according to others on his way to the Seinäjoki shopping center Ideapark. The police have not been able to confirm any of these findings.

To the police in the received tips, the story repeats that Takaluoma was seen in the store. These tips have come from all over Finland, but most of the sightings are located in Lapua, Seinäjoki and Alajärvi. The police have checked the surveillance videos of the suggested shops, but none of them have led to the identification of Takaluoma.

“According to our understanding, however, it is unlikely that he would be elsewhere in Finland.”

The police are still asking for so-called certain observations about Takaluoma. The police go through all the clues and even find out the scraps of information, says Teivaanmäki.

In addition, the police are still talking to those who were involved with Takaluoma in the days before his disappearance.