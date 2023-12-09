Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Lost 15th-century Botticelli masterpiece discovered in a house near Naples, Italy. © Soprintendenza ABAP

Sandro Botticelli’s masterpiece was simply forgotten for more than half a century. It hangs on the wall in a farm in southern Italy.

Naples – For art connoisseurs it is a gem. The painting “Madonna and Child” is one of the last works by the famous painter Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510). Many thought the Renaissance work of art was lost forever. After 50 years, the painting, worth around 100 million euros, turned up near Naples (Italy) – scratched and covered in dirt.

The missing Botticelli masterpiece has been found in a private home in Gragnano, a municipality near Naples, the Italian newspaper reports La Republica. How the painting got there is still completely unclear. The Naples Carabinieri are investigating.

Valuable works of art keep turning up from private owners. This is usually due to theft or other corrupt activities. An ex-mafia boss with the nickname “Van Gogh Boss” recently made headlines in Naples. He owned two stolen paintings by the famous Dutch artist.

Virgin Mary by Botticelli – with an eventful history

The “Madonna and Child” originally belonged to Pope Sixtus IV. The Mary in the painting represents Botticelli’s lover and muse Simonetta Cattaneo Verspucci, reports the SRF citing the art historian Peppe Di Massa. The Virgin Mary is depicted with blonde hair covered by a veil. She holds the baby Jesus on her lap – similar to other Botticelli depictions.

After the first church caught fire, the 58 by 80 centimeter masterpiece, painted on wood, hung above the altar in the church of Santa Maria delle Grazie. The church is located in the small town of Santa Maria la Carità near Naples.

Botticelli artwork disappeared from the scene for 50 years

After an earthquake (1982), the municipality handed it over to the family called Somma. However, for reasons that remain unclear, the authorities no longer came to inspect the cultural property in the 1990s. The precious image of the Madonna was forgotten and disappeared from the scene. This was only noticed in the summer of 2023 when checking the Italian state’s list of cultural assets of public interest.

After 50 years, the painting has now been handed over to the Italian cultural regulator and will be exhibited in a museum after extensive restoration. However, the family remains the owner of the Madonna and Child, reports CNN. “It is a work completely unknown to the public, which can now be exhibited again thanks to the intervention of the state,” said Massimiliano Croce when presenting the find. The painting is now being extensively restored.

“The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli can be seen in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy. © Imago

Sandro Botticelli famously painted The Birth of Venus and Primavera. The pictures are exhibited in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The dream of every collector recently came true: completely overlooked and ignored, a work was suddenly worth millions. A painting in Oslo, on the other hand, is only visible for a few minutes. (ml)