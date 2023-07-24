Home page politics

A Russian soldier tells his wife in a phone call about the disastrous losses on the Ukraine front. What he doesn’t know is that he’s being bugged.

Kiev – A Russian soldier is on the course of the Ukraine War apparently quite frustrated. In a phone call with his wife, he unpacked: He told her of enormous losses, bad and missing equipment, and reproached the military leadership. Ukrainian military intelligence intercepted the conversation and published it on Telegram.

A Russian soldier fires at Ukrainian positions at the front. © IMAGO/RIA Novosti

The soldier also advised his wife not to believe everything written and said in the Russian media. “The Ukrainians are fighting hard and are well equipped. And we have nothing. What is said on TV is generally nonsense,” the Russian said at the Kyiv Post quoted.

Ukraine War: Russian soldier laments casualties, equipment and weak military leadership

In addition to the poor equipment, he also complained about the lack of ammunition. “This is no longer the second army in the world. After the Ukraine, it is only the third.” Also the Wagner boss, who is now living in exile Yevgeny Prigozhin has always had more ammunition for his fighters required.

The soldier also left no good hair on the military leadership of Russia. The commanders are “idiots” who continue to send soldiers to dangerous positions despite “enormous losses recently”. These are powerless. “F**k, they f**k us up here, literally. Soon they will kill us all here,” he scolded.

Ukraine War: Heavy casualties apparently on both sides

Official bodies like to remain silent about soldiers who died in the war. Forecasts of losses are usually made by external media or secret services. The independent Russian medium media zone roughly wrote that between the beginning of the war and May 2023 between 40,000 and 55,000 Russian soldiers died in combat. Moscow should now even Send women to the border for defense. The Russians are threatened with a new wave of mobilization.

It’s running Ukraine’s counter-offensive anything but successful. Soldiers from the front reported the Kyiv Post, that the morale of the troops suffers because of bitterly fought battles and high losses. “100 meters of conquered territory costs 4-5 soldiers. That’s the average loss,” an infantryman told the newspaper. (mt)