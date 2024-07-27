Mexico City — Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) reported a net loss of 255.922 billion pesos in the second quarter of the year, hit by lower sales, foreign exchange impact and deterioration of its assets.

In contrast, during the same period last year, the state-owned company had obtained profits of 25,439 million pesos.

One of the reasons for this result is a decrease in total revenue, which reached 409 billion pesos, a 1.1 percent drop compared to the same period last year.

The decline is explained by a 16.1 percent drop in crude oil export revenues to 162,549 million pesos.

Mexico substantially reduced its exports in April and May to prioritize the shipment of crude oil to its refineries, including the tests for Dos Bocas, as part of its strategy to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Under this logic, Pemex processed more crude oil in its refineries and increased its domestic sales, which grew 12.5 percent to 246,296 million pesos.

Crude oil and condensate production fell 6.2 percent year-on-year in the period, to 1.78 million barrels per day, the company said.

Pemex’s financial debt fell to $99.4 billion, compared to $101.5 billion reported in the previous quarter.

During the second quarter, the company received $3.7 billion from the federal government to pay off its debt.

Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has not yet announced who will lead the company in place of Octavio Romero when his term begins on October 1.

Possible candidates include Jorge Islas, an academic at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) who has worked as an advisor to Sheinbaum on energy issues, and the current Undersecretary of Finance, Gabriel Yorio.

The Morena candidate has also promised to maintain oil production at around 1.8 million barrels per day in the coming years, using renewable energy sources to meet Mexico’s growing electricity demand.

Its goal is to make the country’s refineries more efficient, reduce fuel imports and expand Pemex’s mandate to include new activities such as lithium extraction and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

He also echoed the current President’s promise to maintain state support for the oil company, to which resources of around 1.3 billion pesos have been transferred in funds and tax exemptions since he took office.

Dos Bocas processes 100 thousand bpd

During its financial report conference call with analysts, Pemex said that the new Olmeca Refinery is processing 100,000 barrels per day in July and that the seven local refineries will close the month with a combined processing of 1.1 million barrels per day. Pemex reported that, at the end of the second quarter, the processing of the six refineries in Mexico, excluding Olmeca, averaged 886,000 barrels per day, an annual increase of 7.3 percent.