Reserve Colonel Nasonov announced the loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about 40 thousand soldiers in Artemovsk

Reserve Colonel, Combat Veteran, Commander of the Order of Courage Roman Nasonov in an interview with Ura.ru appreciated losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the battles for Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). According to him, up to 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers could die in the battles for the city.

“The estimated losses suffered by the Ukrainian armed formations and NATO members can be roughly estimated at 40,000,” he said, calling the battle for Artemovsk “a single combat between good and evil,” in which Russia won.

The expert also expressed doubts about the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to organize the promised counteroffensive. Nasonov stressed that high-ranking officials in Ukraine are currently being prosecuted due to corruption, commanders-in-chief are “lost”, and arms and ammunition depots are constantly being attacked by the Russian military.

Earlier, the platoon commander of one of the assault units of a private military company (PMC) “Wagner said that the battles for Artemovsk were very difficult and bloody. He recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine pulled a large amount of artillery into the city and clung to every house.