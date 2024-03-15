Beregini hackers published Ukrainian Armed Forces documents on the losses of Abrams tanks

Hackers from the Beregini group, calling themselves Ukrainian, published documents from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which talk about the losses of American Abrams tanks.

Screenshots of military reports to senior commanders are provided, which speak of two destroyed Abrams. One was shot down at the end of February, the other at the beginning of March.

One Abrams was destroyed by drones, another was blown up by a shell

In the first report, which publish Beregini, it is said that on the afternoon of February 26, near the village of Berdichi, Pokrovsky district on the territory of the DPR, the tank came under fire from two FPV drones, as a result of which it was “irretrievably lost.” Below it is noted that this is an Abrams M1A1 with tail number 101 and serial number UKR002.

Also shown is the crew of the tank, consisting of commander Sergei Andrienko, driver Alexander Okan, gunner Alexander Martson and loader Nikolai Parkhomets. The Beregini list was published separately on their website. From the data on the military, you can find out, in particular, that Okan was a resident of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Photo: Yves Herman/Reuters

Another report states that the same tank from the United States was also shot down near Berdichi “during a combat mission.” This happened on March 2. It is indicated that the tank's track broke, the vehicle lost speed, and the crew abandoned it.

Its tail number is 105, its factory number is UKR006, as well as its crew of four people.

Another Abrams was damaged, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost a barrage vehicle

In addition, it is said that another Abrams was shot down on the evening of February 29 near the village of Semenovka. Damage was discovered, including tracks. “The tank will require more detailed inspection to repair its damage,” the report says. It is specified that its tail number is 103, and its factory number is UKR005.

Another document speaks of the destruction of an ABV M1150 barrage vehicle on the night of February 29 near Berdichi due to a shell hit and fire. The crew of two managed to escape.

In early March, it was indeed reported that the M1150 Assault Breacher Vehicle (ABV), the US Army's newest assault mine clearance vehicle on the M1 Abrams chassis, was hit.

Since the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not want to admit that in just a few days two tanks were destroyed, one barrage vehicle and another tank was damaged by a missile hit, we decided not only to tell, but also to show documents from the 47th separate mechanized brigade confirming this hackers from the Beregini group

They promised to post technical documentation later.

The Ministry of Defense has currently reported four destroyed Abrams

On March 11, the Ministry of Defense reported on the destruction of the fourth Abrams in the Avdeevka direction in the Northern Military District zone. The Ministry of Defense reported the defeat of three more Abrams on February 27, as well as on March 4 and 6.

The first American Abrams was destroyed in two strikes, as stated by the commander of a reconnaissance and strike group with the call sign Kolovrat from the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Photo: Inquam Photos / Adel Al-Haddad / Reuters

“We stopped it with the first drone, the crew began to dismount and run away. We hit him with the second drone. They hit the ammunition rack, the rear part where the ammunition is located, a fire occurred – the tank burned down. The tank was a higher priority target than the crew,” the military man explained.

Another Abrams was hit from the first shot by the crew of a Russian T-72 B3 tank. Footage has appeared that captures this moment: a shell is visible flying towards the tank, hitting the target. According to the author of the channel, the combat vehicle was immediately hit by ATGM and tank shells.